GPSD readies to graduate seniors with 4-day ceremony

The Greenville Public School District Board of Trustees held a work session meeting at noon Monday to discuss district and school updates, the district report card and budgeting.

Greenville High School graduating seniors will begin picking up their graduate regalia Friday and Saturday.

Graduating seniors also picked up their official GHS High School Class of 2020 yard displays along with their tickets for entry to the commencement ceremony.

Commencement ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. daily from Monday, May 18, to Thursday, May 21, in accordance with designated time slots.

Each graduate will be allowed up to three guests for the ceremony, no exceptions.

GHS will be graduating 228 out of 229 seniors this year and Principal Tarrinisha Jones said she is “very excited” about that.

“Although it is stressful planning graduation during a unique period of time, it’s an honor to create memories for each graduate to have as a keepsake for years to come,” she said.

There is a virtual senior meeting set for 1 p.m. today until 3 p.m.

Seniors and parents can join the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/442098077.

To join the meeting via telephone, dial 669-224-3412 and use access code: 442-098-077.

GPSD Superintendent Debra Dace said she is grateful for the staff’s hard work to make this graduation a possibility for the seniors.

“I want to thank the school board for its support of this unprecedented endeavor. I, along with the administrative staff, have worked hard to get this ceremony organized,” Dace said. “However, when we are doing it for the students and their families, it makes it worth the effort. We ask for continued support and cooperation from all stakeholders as we look forward to an awesome celebration for the class of 2020.”