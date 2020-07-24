Greenville Renaissance Scholars receives $8K grant from Bayer Fund

Greenville Renaissance Scholars announced today it received a grant for $8,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to create and implement a comprehensive STEM program for rising 8th and 9th graders across Washington County.

“We are so thankful for Bayer’s partnership in expanding educational opportunities for students throughout Washington County. This grant is instrumental in ensuring that every student has the opportunity to develop and hone 21st century STEM skills. This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but also the community we serve by allowing us to establish a STEM after school program, where rising 8th and 9th grade students will have the opportunity to learn computer coding and robotics skills from working scientists and engineers from USDA Stoneville.”

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.

To learn more about Greenville Renaissance Scholars visit www.gvillescholars.org.

To learn more about Bayer Fund visit fund.bayer.us.

About Greenville Renaissance Scholars

The mission of Greenville Renaissance Scholars is to inspire, motivate, and prepare students to succeed on a college track through academic enrichment, college planning, leadership training, arts programming, and community experiences. We empower our Scholars to dream, think, and act big through rigorous and engaging summer camps and after school programming.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.