Library closes doors, offering curbside pickup only

Following standard protocol to ensure the health of both staff and patrons, the board of trustees of the Washington County Library System has decided to close all branches of the library system to the public until further notice. If anyone has a library card, he or she may use the library system’s e-book service through Hoopla by downloading the app from the App Store. Beginning Thursday, staff will return to work and the library will offer curbside service only. Patrons will be able to call the William Alexander Percy Memorial Library at 662-335-2331 and a library employee will retrieve the book for the individual, check it out to him or her, and he or she will be able to drive up in front of the library to pick it up. A patron can simply call the library upon arrival and the requested book will be delivered to his or her car.

Alternatively, library patrons may go to the website (url on their library card) and log on to their library account. The username is the individual’s library card number on the back of his or her card and the password for first time use is “userpass.” There, library cardholders can browse the library’s collection and put a hold on the books that they want. The books will be pulled, checked out to a library cardholder, and delivered to his or her car when they arrive.

If a library cardholder needs help logging in to his or her account, he or she may call the library. All late fees are being waived at this time. Income tax forms are still available in the foyer of William Alexander Percy Library for those who need them.