Local church steps up to serve lunch during coronavirus pandemic

First Baptist Church Pastor Matt Alexander is organizing a curbside lunch pickup for school-aged youth twice a week while children are out of school.

Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday morning all public schools in Mississippi will be closed through April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public school districts in Washington County such as Greenville Public School District, Western Line School District and Hollandale School District have implemented plans in which they will provide lunch for students via delivery or pickup in designated locations.

However, Alexander said the reality is some local students may not have the convenience or could be hindered in getting to those locations, and that’s why he wanted to step up to the plate to help.

“Right now, we have plans to continue it every Tuesday and Thursday while kids are displaced until we see further,” Alexander said, noting lunches will be served from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the church, 407 Main St. “We are offering curbside pickups of a bagged lunch.”

Next week, the lunches will consist of a corndog, chips and juice.

“We just wanted to do this as a way to reach out to our community and serve our community because I know it’s a lot of kids who plan on their school lunches,” Alexander said.

The pastor noted many children often walk and those who are close by the church may have an easier time getting there if they are unable to get to the school.

“We just wanted another avenue to help aid what everyone else is doing,” he said.