Mayor Simmons announces drive-in church services now allowed in city

One week after citations were issued to the congregants of Temple Baptist Church for having a drive-in church service, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons today announced drive-in services where families stay in their vehicles are allowed.

Simmons said the announcement comes after receving "clear and definitive guidance" for the first time from Governor Tate Reeves.

“We just asked for definitive guidance and the governor has finally given it to us,” Simmons said during the live conference broadcast on Facebook Live. Simmons said Reeves gave a definitive answer regarding the drive-in services during a call today with Simmons and other mayors throughout the state.

“We did a press conference on Monday and we asked the governor for bold leadership and definitive guidance to this issue of drive-in, faith-based services and parking lot services. The governor today has answered that call,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the Greenville City Council will review its order issued April 7 stating drive-in church services are not permitted.

“All the decisions we make are data-driven but more importantly, based upon state and federal mandates that were received at the time," he said.

Reeves announced the shelter-in-place order April 2 and Simmons said the City of Greenville received a guideline from the Mississippi State Department of Heath on April 3 that states many COVID-19 cases are linked to church gatherings.

“We were very cautious given a series of things we looked at, including the bed space we have at our hospital, the number of ICU beds we have, the number of known violations we had with folks doing in-person services over the CDC 10 people guideline and also folks who were doing drive-in, quite frankly, in the parking lot but getting out of their cars,” Simmons said. “Today, given the definitive guidance from the governor, the City of Greenville will allow drive-in and parking lot services in the city so long as families stay in their cars with windows up and all state and federal social distancing guidelines, mandates and standards should be adhered to and complied with during this time.”

On April 7, the City of Greenville issued an executive order that all church buildings were to be closed for in-person and drive in church services until the State of Mississippi’s Shelter In Place Executive Order No. 1466 is lifted by Reeves. On April 8, members of Temple Baptist Church held a service in the church parking lot, which resulted in several members receiving $500 tickets.

A civil suit was filed April 10 by the Alliance for Defending Freedom in the Northern District Court of Mississippi. The suit alleges the fines violate the civil rights of the members of the church.

During a press conference Monday, Simmons rescinded the fines but said the order would remain in place until a definitive answer was given by Reeves.

The federal government, through the Department of Justice, issued a statement of interest Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims the city violated three parts of the First Amendment including the right to assemble, the right to free speech and the free exercise of religion as well as the violation of the 14th amendment’s guarantee of procedural due process. Other charges include violations of the Mississippi Religious Freedom Restoration Act and violations of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeve’s executive orders 1463 and 1466.

“We want to thank Governor Reeves for his definitive guidance on this issue. We have been asking for this guidance for quite some time,” Simmons said during today’s press conference. “I’ve received calls from mayors up and down Mississippi from northeast Mississippi, from the coast, from the Mississippi Delta and mayors across this country regarding us standing still, doing the right thing for the sole purpose of saving lives.”

As of this morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the state total of cases to 3,360 and total deaths to 122. In Washington County, there have been 62 cases, two deaths and two reports of outbreaks in long-term care facilities.