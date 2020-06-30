Trash pickup schedule changes for 4th of July holiday

The municipal trash pickup schedule will be altered this week as the city observes the Fourth of July

holiday.

Today’s trash route will be picked up as regularly scheduled.

Thursday and Friday’s routes will be completed this Thursday.

There will be no routes on Friday.

Greenville City Hall and the Washington County Courthouse will both be closed Friday.

The trash pickup schedule reflects the most recent change to the Greenville Holiday Calendar.

Residents with emergencies can call 662-378-1699.

Leland City Hall will be closed on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

For the City of Leland, Monday’s trash pickup route will be completed on Wednesday.

For the Town of Metcalfe, the Town Hall will be closed on Friday as well as the City of Hollandale and Arcola City Hall.

Trash pickup routes for the county will take place today; there will be no trash pickup on July 3rd in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.