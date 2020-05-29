Washington County: 165 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As of Friday, there were 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as a result of the virus in Washington County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

There were 418 new cases reported Friday for the state of Mississippi, bringing the total thus far to 14,790. There have been 710 deaths statewide.

Mississippi’s Safer at Home order is set to expire Monday, June 1, and will allow all businesses to resume operations. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Safer at Home order is being replaced with a Safe Return order.

All businesses must follow the strict health rules that have been previously set for other business that have been able to open in recent weeks.

Reeves asked those who are 65 years of age or older stay home as much as possible.

In a Facebook post made May 27, Reeves stated, “We have two rules for gatherings: one where social distancing is possible and one where it is not. If you can cluster groups that are frequently in contact together in a socially distant way, you can have indoor gatherings of 50 and outdoor gatherings of up to 100. For example: if you have a baseball tournament, as long as coaches and spectators stay socially distanced, you could have up to 100 around a field. When social distancing is not possible, which let’s be honest is most of the time, indoor gatherings are limited to groups of 20 and outdoor gatherings are limited to groups of 50.”

Health care procedures will be allowed — provided that the hospital reserves 25% of their space for COVID-19 patients.

Schools may open their buildings for summer programs to make up for time lost during distance learning.