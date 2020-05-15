Washington County now sees 100 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

As of Friday afternoon, there were 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths as a result of the virus in Washington County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

There were 318 new cases reported Friday for the state of Mississippi, bringing the total thus far to 10,801. There have been 493 deaths statewide.

Friday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves set strict social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols for tattoo parlors to begin reopening immediately. Casinos are set to start reopening sometime soon.

The statewide Safer-at-Home order remains in effect until May 25.