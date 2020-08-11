The Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Accreditation recently closed its inquiry into a matter stemming from a 2019 complaint of Greenville Public School District board members interfering in day-to-day operations and other matters.

The letter, dated July 7, 2020, to GPSD board attorney Dorian Turner stated, “After a thorough review of the documentation provided by the Greenville School District, the Mississippi Department of Education has determined the district has provided sufficient evidence to close the inquiry into the matter.”

Communications Director Patrice Guilfoyle said MDE had no further comment.

“It has always been my pledge since working with the Greenville Public School District Board of Trustees to devote every effort to ensure and promote the best services possible,” board president Dr. Doris Thompson said.

Trustee Emanuel Edmond commended MDE for its “thorough investigation.” “After enduring a cloud of false accusations, I have continued to move forward in working to achieve a better district and community,” he added. “I will continue to fight for what is best for GPSD and the precious lives with which we have been entrusted.”