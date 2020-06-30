State has over 27,000 virus cases, 1,000 deaths

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 680 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths as a result of the virus in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The state’s total number of coronavirus cases is 27,067 and there have been 1,056 deaths in total.

In Washington County, there have been 465 confirmed cases and nine deaths. There have been eight outbreaks in longterm care facilities.

Currently, there are 560 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 219 with suspected COVID-19.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

Delta Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 Testing Center will be open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, July 2.