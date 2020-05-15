Delta Democrat-Times opens nominations for 2020 Best of the Best

Beginning today, nominations are open for 2020’s Delta Democrat-Times’ Best of the Best.

Voting is doing via our website at ddtonline.com/contests. There is a link in the top menu to follow.

The format is simple. Click on the area of interest and enter who you think is the best in each specific category. Nominations will remain open until June 5.

Once nominations are closed, voting will begin on June 8 and last until June 30.

“We encourage businesses to tell their customers to go to the website and nominate their favorites,” DDT publisher and editor Jon Alverson said. “Feel free to have as many friends and family go nominate your business. In fact, you should try as hard as you can to stuff the ballot box.”

Nominations are limited to the top five businesses in each category. The top three vote winners after votes are tabulated will be announced in July.

The Best of the Best site has been revamped for ease of tabulation and use by the public.

In the past, more than 100,000 votes have been cast in the course of a single voting season.

Advertisers who would like to take advantage of access to this audience should contact the advertising department at the Delta Democrat-Times.Staff report

Beginning today, nominations are open for 2020’s Delta Democrat-Times’ Best of the Best.

Voting is doing via our website at ddtonline.com/contests. There is a link in the top menu to follow.

The format is simple. Click on the area of interest and enter who you think is the best in each specific category. Nominations will remain open until June 5.

Once nominations are closed, voting will begin on June 8 and last until June 30.

“We encourage businesses to tell their customers to go to the website and nominate their favorites,” DDT publisher and editor Jon Alverson said. “Feel free to have as many friends and family go nominate your business. In fact, you should try as hard as you can to stuff the ballot box.”

Nominations are limited to the top five businesses in each category. The top three vote winners after votes are tabulated will be announced in July.

The Best of the Best site has been revamped for ease of tabulation and use by the public.

In the past, more than 100,000 votes have been cast in the course of a single voting season.

Advertisers who would like to take advantage of access to this audience should contact the advertising department at the Delta Democrat-Times.