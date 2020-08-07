Face masks required in all county buildings

The Washington County Board of Supervisors this week set an ordinance requiring face masks in all county-owned buildings, effective immediately.

According to the resolution approved Monday, July 6, Washington County has adopted a mask ordinance for its public buildings in all municipalities and encourages municipalities to adopt similar ordinances for mayors to issue executive ordinances requiring masks.

The resolution states, “masks and other facial coverings together with social distancing are essential to reducing the spread of coronavirus.”

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Washington County Board of Supervisors, hereby encourages the City of Greenville, the Town of Metcalfe, the City of Leland, the Town of Arcola, and the City of Hollandale, all municipalities in Washington County, to immediately adopt and implement mask or other facial ordinances and require the same to be worn on the premises and/or the interior of all public and private businesses and facilities,” the resolution stated.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), there have been 957 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths in the state.

Mississippi has had a total of 32,214 confirmed cases and 1,158 deaths as a result of the virus, according to MSDH. Washington County has 617 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

For more information and to keep up with coronavirus updates, visit msdh.ms.gov.