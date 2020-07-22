GPSD approves reopening plan for first nine weeks

By JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:12pm

 The Greenville Public School District’s plan of a virtual reopening for the first nine weeks of the academic year was approved Thursday evening at a special meeting of the GPSD board of trustees.

This means instruction will take place strictly online as students engage in virtual or “distance” learning. 

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here.
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here.
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Opinion:

There’s too much trash here
I love photography, especially when they are pictures taken by local photographers to show off our... READ MORE
Cash is important, we need it
Masks not so bad
Remember the sentiment, not the symbol
Remember the sentiment, not the symbol
Keep moving forward

Weddings & Engagements

Norman-Miles
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cowart, of Tylertown, and Mr. Billy Clifton, of Richton, announce the marriage of... READ MORE
Richards-Childs
Lee-Mitchell
Parkerson-Downs
Engagement - Titus - Davis
Belk - Harris to join in matrimony