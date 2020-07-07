GPSD asking parents to fill out survey on school opening

The Greenville Public School District is asking parents of students in the district to complete an online survey concerning the opening of the school year.

The district plans to open the school year on Aug. 5.

The survey can be found at the district’s website at gvillepublicschooldistrict.com in a link named “GPSD RE-Entry for Students.” The survey closes on Friday, July 10.

The district leadership is also hosting a virtual community meeting at 3:30 p.m. in Thursday to discuss plans and concerns about the coming school year.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Links will be shared on the district’s social media and home pages.

Presentations will be made by district administrators as well as Superintendent Dr. Debra Dace. The purpose of the meeting is to collaborate with parents and the public in an effort to have a successful 2020-2021 school year.