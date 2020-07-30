Man wanted after leading police on car chase

Greenville police are still in pursuit of a wanted man who led police on a car chase throughout the city Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Greenville Police Department who were in the area of U.S. 82 and Cedar Street located a Toyota Corolla being driven by 22-year-old Byron Butler, who already had a warrant for his arrest.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant said officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop.

“The driver then led officers on a vehicle pursuit inside the city limits,” Merchant said.

In the pursuit, Butler collided with a Honda Accord at the intersection of Reed Road and Fairview Avenue.

“The occupant of the Accord was not transport by ambulance, but did complain of pain,” Merchant said.

After the wreck, Butler exited his vehicle and escaped on foot, evading arrest.

“The Greenville Police Department is filing other warrants on Butler at this time,” Merchant said.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 662-378-1515 or Crimestoppers at 662-378-8477, or they can use the P3 Tips app.