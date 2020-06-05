Returning home, Greenville native Collins graduates from JSU, joins IMS Engineers teamBy JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
- Read more about Returning home, Greenville native Collins graduates from JSU, joins IMS Engineers team
- 654 reads
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:34am
Last month, IMS Engineers brought on board one of Greenville’s own — 23-year-old Jackson State alumna Jeron Collins.
IMS Engineers, a minority-owned engineering firm based in Jackson, was appointed in January to provide services in addressing Washington County’s infrastructure needs.