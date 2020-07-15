Safety tips for surviving dangerously hot summer days

It’s the middle of summer, and the scorching outdoor temperatures are a sure reminder of that.

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region, including Washington County.

Although the heat advisory is over as of today, the temperatures outside are still dangerously hot.

Joanne Culin, Jackson-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said temperatures this week will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s.

With the changes for rain and storms throughout the week and early next week, he said the high humidity levels are causing the heat index to reach 105 degrees or higher.

“It’s still going to be hot, people need to be sure they’re taking care of themselves, drinking plenty of water, non-caffeinated and non-alcoholic beverages. People need to stay out of the heat during the peak of the day and take frequent breaks if they are outside,” she said, noting the peak of the heat during the day is from late morning through the afternoon. “As we get toward the weekend, there are some chances of showers throughout the week but it will be mostly dry over the weekend.”

Heat safety tips

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

The American Red Cross has several summer safety tips on their website, redcross.org.

Those who will be outdoors for an expended period of time — whether for work or play — need to heed extra caution.

Heat cramps symptoms include painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in the leg or abdomen regions; heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, fast, weak pulse, dizziness, nausea or vomiting and fainting.

Heat stroke symptoms include an altered mental state, body temperature above 103 degrees, hot, red dry or moist skin, loss of consciousness and a fast, rapid pulse.

If anyone experience any of these symptoms, they need to immediately call 911 and try to keep cool and hydrated.

Some heat safety tips on the American Red Cross website include:

* Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. Hot cars can be deadly, as temperatures inside the car can quickly reach 120 degrees;

* Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

* Avoid extreme temperature changes. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors which absorb the sun’s rays;

* Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day;

* Postpone outdoor games and activities;

* Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors;

* Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat;

* Those who don’t have air conditioning should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.; and

* Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.