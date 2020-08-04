2 coronavirus deaths in Washington County

There are now two deaths and outbreaks at two long-term care (LTC) facilities in Washington County, according to this morning’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

This morning MSDH is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and eight new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 2,003, with 67 deaths. Three new outbreaks have been identified in LTC facilities.

The MSDH website is now carrying more information on cases by race and by underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, heart disease and diabetes.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time at 877-978-6453.