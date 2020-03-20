COVID-19 is officially in Washington County

COVID-19 is has officially made its way to Washington County.

The news was just announced during Friday afternoon’s special called meeting at Greenville City Hall.

"We now have a Washington County confirmed case," said Delta Regional Medical Center Medical Director Dr. Robert Corkern. "The only reason we don't have more is because testing has been very limited."

The DRMC Pavilion, 1693 Fairgrounds Road, is set up as a center for testing for patients who are concerned about the virus. The nurses on staff are assessing patients and tests will be administered as necessary. Patients will stay in their cars while a clinician performs the assessment. The DRMC Coronavirus Hotline is 662-725-6000. The phone is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week by DRMC personnel.

Washington County Board of Supervisors President Carl McGee said they are reducing staffing throughout the county.

“All county buildings are closed and locked until further notice,” McGee said, noting the courthouse has been asked to remain open per the State of Mississippi’s request.

People are asked to make phone calls to check on reservations with county venues and such at 662-332-0633.

With the exception of businesses providing essential services, such as grocers and pharmacies, the City of Greenville has ordered all facilities to limit the number of patronage and gatherings to 10 people or less. This will be strictly enforced by the Greenville Police Department and failure to comply will result in the suspension of operations until further notice from the city.