COVID-19 cancels United Way Housing Initiative Workday

The United Way Housing Initiative Committee has canceled the 2020 workday due to Covid-19. The decision was a difficult one to make. But given the circumstances our housing committee felt it was the right decision to make. Lonnie Smith, United Way Housing Initiative Committee Chairman, said our homeowners are in the high risk category for contracting Covid-19. Smith said another concern was our volunteers who work to repair the homes. He said some of the teams have been ask not to participate in volunteer activities during this time.

Smith said that applications that were submitted for the 2020 workday will be considered for repairs during our 2021 workday. He said the committee hopes to hold two workdays during 2021 which will allow our teams that are willing and able to actually repair two homes during 2021. Our goal is to make up for having to cancel our 2020 workday by repairing extra homes during the 2021 workday!