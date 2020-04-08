GRS receives Mississippi Art Commission grant

JACKSON — On Aug. 3, Greenville Renaissance Scholars of Greenville has been awarded a $4,300 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the $1.3 million in grants the Commission will award in 2020-2021 and will be used to host Camp Renaissance 2021. The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“At a time when the arts community is still very much reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are truly delighted to be able to provide these funds to worthy organizations across the state,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “We applaud and are proud to support the efforts these organizations have made to keep the arts alive in their communities.”

About GRS

The mission of Greenville Renaissance Scholars is to inspire, motivate, and prepare students to succeed on a college track through academic enrichment, college planning, leadership training, arts programming, and community experiences. We empower our Scholars to dream, think and act big. We fulfill this mission by offering free ACT for high school students and adult learners from across Washington County, and our annual Camp Renaissance for entering 7th-9th graders. In light of COVID-19, we have converted all our programming to a virtual platform. In the fall, we will continue to offer free virtual ACT prep and additional enrichment virtual programs for 6th-8th graders. This programming will include art workshops, English and math enrichment, and STEM workshops.

About MAC

The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities; assist artists and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. Established in 1968, the Mississippi Arts Commission is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and arts education.

For information from the Mississippi Arts Commission, contact Anna Ehrgott, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov.