DRMC receives grant from UWWC

United Way of Washington County (UWWC) is pleased to announce it received a $2,600 grant from Truist Financial Corporation to provide food and medical services in Washington County. Delta Regional Medical Center was awarded a portion of the grant by the United Way of Washington County to be used for COVID-19 medical needs. Delta Regional Medical Center Medication Assistance Program, which provides financial relieve for individuals struggling to pay for necessary medicine, received $1,300 from the grant.

The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares Initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relieve due to COVID-19. Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities.

“On behalf of Delta Regional Medical Center, I would like to thank Truist Financial Corporation and the United Way of Washington County for reaching out to support our vital medication assistance program. Due to the COVID-19 situation, some of our patients have been in need of additional prescriptions so this grant money will ease their burdens,” said Iris Stacker, Vice-President of Compliance and Support Services. Stacker added “We appreciate the United Way of Washington County for notifying our hospital of this wonderful opportunity to provide essential support to our patients.”

The Delta Regional Medical Center Medication Assistance Program is a United Way of Washington County agency. The purpose of the program is to provide uninsured, qualifying residents with necessary prescriptions and with referral to appropriate community programs for long term pharmaceutical needs. For more information, contact Kim Dowdy, Community Development Manager at 662-725-2830.

About Delta Regional Medical Center For 67 years, Delta Regional Medical Center (DRMC) has served Washington County and the surrounding counties as the regional medical center. DRMC is positioned to handle emergencies by providing Level III Emergency Trauma service, delivering care in both inpatient and outpatient settings and providing treatment through home health and hospice, outpatient rehabilitation and therapies, surgery, physician clinics, and many other levels of service.