Justice Court employee tests positive for coronavirus; offices closed until further notice

An employee of the Washington County Justice Court has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Therefore, offices of the Washington County Justice Court will be closed until further notice.

Board of Supervisors president Carl McGee said that upon receiving notification that a Justice Court team member had tested positive for COVID-19, they immediately began following the protocols in place and notified everyone in the court vicinity.

“We went right to the protocol, offering everyone testing from that area and any other area on county property they have gone into,” McGee said. “They went into immediate self quarantine per the protocol and they all should have been tested; we’re awaiting results from those tests.

McGee said the guidelines of the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be strictly followed and everything needed to be done to isolate contamination following a positive test will be done to ensure there will not be a spread throughout the courthouse.

“The immediate shutdown of court proceedings took place and all pending cases will be suspended until further notice,” he said.

As last reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Washington County is 323, the total number of deaths is nine, the total number of outbreaks at long term care facilities (LTCs) is seven and there has been one reported death in an LTC due to COVID-19.