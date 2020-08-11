HOLLANDALE — One Avis Construction worker was killed and two others were injured during an accident Tuesday afternoon in Hollandale.

The crew was performing road work on Morgan Street to repair busted pipes beneath the street.

The construction worker, whose name has not been released, was on a backhoe when the incident occurred. While the worker was operating the backhoe, a light pole was knocked down, causing one worker to sustain a fatal blow to the head and another to sustain a back injury.

One other worker onsite sustained injuries due to the light pole falling. The two injured workers were rushed to Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

The Hollandale Police Department was on the scene and no further information was able to be given regarding the incident by press time.